After being cited in a hearing in the Henry case, CPI asks for representation at the CNJ and judge explains | Rio de Janeiro

The president of Covid’s CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), announced in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (6) a request to the Senate’s lawyers to enter with representation in the National Council of Justice (CNJ) against the judge Elizabeth Machado Blonde.

To interrupt an argument between a defense attorney and a prosecutor, the magistrate, who was conducting the preliminary hearing for the trial of those accused of killing the boy Henry, said that the court was not a CPI and that the hearing would not turn into a “circus”.

The CPI announcement came after Covid’s CPI vice president, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), asked for the measure.

“I ask the board to request information from the internal affairs department of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro and that the General Counsel of the Senate enters into representation against the magistrate in the National Council of Justice. And we are going to monitor this action very closely”, he announced Aziz.

In justifying the request for measures, Randolfe argued that the judge “frontally” wounded the Organic Law of the Judiciary by having, in the senator’s assessment, issued a political opinion.

“I think the lady magistrate would return more to society […] if she was able to face the militias of Rio, to judge with the due severity the perpetrators of child murder in Rio. On the contrary, she uses an audience, in the course of a trial, in the exercise of the judiciary, to express a political position,” he said .

In the afternoon, the judge explained the mention of the CPI: “I can’t let things fall apart like things fall apart there, and with good reason, because the people’s representatives are there. I’m a CPI enthusiast. When I have time off, I’m always watching, I really want it to bring a good result for the population. Parliamentarians are absolutely right to discuss there, because the parliamentarian speaks.”

The witnesses for the prosecution in the case of the death of the boy Henry Borel began to testify in the Court of Justice of Rio, shortly after 9:30 am on Wednesday (6).

Early on, an argument between the prosecutor of the Public Ministry, Fábio Vieira, and Monique Medeiros’ lawyer, Thiago Minagé, interrupted the testimony of delegate Henrique Damasceno, the first witness heard.

Monique’s defense attorney said Damasceno was giving opinions and not talking about the facts of the day of the crime. The judge had to intervene to stop the discussion.

“Here it is not CPI. Here we are to hear the witness. This is not going to turn into a circus!”, said judge Elizabeth Machado Louro.

During the testimony, delegate Damasceno, responsible for investigating the case, said that the boy Henry Borel arrived dead at the hospital.

“It was expressly demonstrated by the medical team and the expert reports that, although he was subjected to resuscitation maneuvers for a long time, at no time he had a heart rate. He was already dead,” he said.

He highlighted that the attempt to help the boy, before arriving at the health unit, was not adequate.

“You blowing the mouth of a child in your lap, fainting, is not the right procedure in a case like this,” said the delegate about an attempt to help Henry.

Damasceno also pointed out that Jairinho and Monique were found at an address that was not informed.

“I said that we were doing searches that pointed out addresses outside Rio. And they were found at a different address,” said the delegate.

Monique Medeiros’ lawyer said he would insist on annulling the inquiry.

“I will continue requesting the nullity of the investigation until the Supreme Court”, said Thiago Minage.

The 4-year-old boy died on March 8th and, according to the complaint, was tortured by his stepfather and former councilor Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho. The boy’s mother, Monique Medeiros, will also face triple aggravation of murder, torture and coercion of witnesses. (Remember the case below).

Rio’s court determines breach of bank and tax secrecy of Jairinho and Monique Medeiros

Jairinho’s ex-wife, Ana Carolina Ferreira Netto, to whom he was married for 20 years, had asked for a waiver from the trial, but the request was not granted. She filed a Habeas Corpus, which was denied, and will have to testify.

As of Saturday (1), some witnesses considered important by the prosecution had not yet been located by the courts.

Two witnesses for the prosecution who worked at the hospital where the child arrived, already lifeless, were not located. A report points to 23 injuries due to ‘violent action’ on the day of the boy’s death. The two accused had the fall of bank secrecy determined by the Court.

Physician Maria Cristina Souza Azevedo;

Pediatrician Viviane dos Santos Rosa;

Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, of the 2nd Criminal Court of the Capital, determined that the defense witnesses be heard on another day, after the closing of the indictment.

According to investigations, the boy died due to aggression from his stepfather and the mother’s omission. A report indicates 23 injuries due to ‘violent action’ on the day of the boy’s death.

Jairinho was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide (evil reason, torture and impossibility of defending the victim), with increased penalty for being under 14 years old

torture

witness duress

Monique Medeiros was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide in improper omissive form, with increased penalty for being under 14 years old

omissive torture

ideological falsehood

witness duress

Twelve witnesses for the prosecution were called for the hearing:

Leniel Borel de Almeida Júnior (father of Henry); Edson Henrique Damasceno (delegate responsible for the investigation) Ana Carolina Lemos Medeiros Caldas, assistant delegate to Edson Henrique Damasceno Thayna de Oliveira Ferreira, nanny who said she had seen attacks on Henry Leila Rosângela de Souza Mattos, employee of Jairinho and Monique Ana Carolina Ferreira Netto, ex-wife of Jairinho. Tried to file habeas corpus in order not to attend. Maria Cristina de Souza Azevedo, a doctor who treated Henry after arriving at the hospital, lifeless. Not found by justice. Viviane dos Santos Rosq, Pediatrician who was in the hospital when Henry arrived. Not found by justice. Fabiana Barreto Goulart Deleage , pediatrician who broke the news of the death to Jairinho Tereza Cristina dos Santos, hairdresser who saw a connection between Monique Medeiros and Henry in a salon. Pablo dos Santos Meneses, Rede D’Or adviser whom Jairinho asked to release Henry’s body without going through the IML Rodrigo dos Santos Melo, Civil Police Inspector

Will participate in the hearing:

Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, President of the 2nd Jury Court

Fábio Vieira dos Santos, Public Prosecutor of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ)

Braz Fernando Sant’anna, lawyer who will represent former councilor Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior

Thiago Minagé, lawyer for Monique Medeiros, assisted by other lawyers.

