After rising nearly 1%, dollar closes near stability with US debt deal hope | Economy

The dollar closed close to stability, up 0.06%, quoted at R$ 5.4875, this Wednesday (6), after an advance of almost 1% earlier in the day, in a profit-taking movement that followed the general improvement of the financial markets by hopes of some debt deal in the US.

At the highest of the day, the US currency reached R$ 5.5371. The tourism dollar was traded at R$ 5.69 for paper money, reaching more than R$ 6 in purchases using prepaid cards. See more quotes.

With the result of this fourth, the North American currency accumulates high of 0.77% in the month and 5.79% in the year.

The Ibovespa rose 0.09%, to 110,560 points.

Abroad, concerns remain about the slowdown in the Chinese economy and rising oil and gas prices intensify fears that higher inflation could hurt economic growth.

The jump in energy prices raised fears of persistently high inflation in advanced economies, which could prompt major central banks to tighten their monetary policy earlier than expected in order to hold back the pressure. This, in turn, would reduce the interest rate differential between developed and emerging countries, which would tend to benefit the dollar.

In addition to the already sour weather abroad, data this Wednesday showed that retail sales in Brazil had a 3.1% drop in August compared to July and retreated 4.1% over a year earlier, a result much worse than the expected.

In Brasília, senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) on Tuesday released his report for the tax reform. The text creates a dual tax, bringing together federal taxes on the one hand and state and municipal taxes on the other. The proposal also provides for the Selective Tax (IS) to replace the IPI and which would apply to selected items, such as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages. Understand what can change.

Tax reform PEC proposes to simplify taxes on consumption of goods and services

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) defended a change in the way of calculating the ICMS charge on fuels in an attempt to reduce the price of gasoline and diesel. The proposal takes into account the average value of fuels in the two previous years, which should result in a loss of revenue for the states.

The Chamber’s Committee on Labor, Administration and Public Service approved the summoning of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, for him to provide information on financial transactions abroad through an offshore company.