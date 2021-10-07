After six games, Bahia fires coach Diego Dabove; Guto Ferreira takes over the team | bahia

Coach Diego Dabove spent 45 days and six games at Bahia. With a 28% success rate, the Argentine coach was dismissed from the club’s command this Wednesday after a 3-1 defeat by Corinthians. In his place, the board arranged for Guto Ferreira’s return.

+ See the coming and going of technicians in Brazil in 2021

Bahia confirmed the departure of Dabove and, according to a statement from President Guilherme Bellintani, it was necessary to “correct the course”. The club has not yet announced the arrival of Guto Ferreira, but the ge has confirmed that the two parties have reached an agreement.

Guto Ferreira will then go on his third trip to Bahia. In 2016, he led the team in the team’s access to Serie A and, in 2017, he won the Copa do Nordeste. The coach then transferred to Internacional in 2018, returning to the club that same year, but not repeating his success.

2 of 3 Diego Dabove presenting as Bahia’s new coach — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity Diego Dabove in presentation as the new coach of Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure

Dabove’s arrival was filled with great expectations at Bahia. With the Argentine, the club returned to betting on a foreign coach, something that had not happened since 1979, with Armando Renganeschi.

The problem is that, on the field, performance and results did not appear. Despite the weeks free for training, the team accumulated poor performances and got into trouble in Serie A. Bahia de Dabove won only one game and occupies the relegation zone of the competition.

In addition, the successive changes in the starting lineup had no effect. Players who were starters in a match ended up losing their status in the next appointment. In an interview, Dabove said that frequent changes were part of his characteristic.

In an interview with GE in late September, Bahia soccer manager Júnior Chávare praised Dabove’s work.

– His arrival is fulfilling our expectations. Easy dialogue guy, who is building the team, getting to know the team. Realize that if you have to change from one week to another, it changes. This process is easy. I believe we are within what was expected for the arrival of the professional – he said at the time.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the Brazilian table

See the note released by Bahia:

Esporte Clube Bahia announces that Diego Dabove is no longer the squad’s coach.

“We need to correct the course. It was not something we would like to do, we are very sorry for the situation, but if we decided to change so quickly, it is proof that the choice turned out to be wrong – not in terms of the quality of the work , but from the point of view of knowledge of Brazilian football and the context of the club. Taking stock of the day-to-day, the results and the challenges that lie ahead, we understand that this is the correct measure at the moment”, explains president Guilherme Bellintani.