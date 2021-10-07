After the aggression, the referee guarantees that he will continue his career and dreams of refereeing in Gauchão

Start over. This is the word that guides, from now on, the life of referee Rodrigo Crivellaro, attacked by player William Ribeiro, from São Paulo-RG, in a match against Guarani, this Monday, by the Gauchão Access Division, in Venâncio Aires. Crivellaro participated this Wednesday afternoon in the program Balanço Geral, on Record TV RS. He said he was not shocked by what happened and that he is still working to, one day, referee a game in Gauchão’s series A.

“I confess that I was not shocked seeing the images because I felt it on my skin. I’ll keep blowing the whistle because it’s something I like to do”, said the referee. “You have to like it a lot. You saw that it is not an easy task. I already whistle for series B (Access Division) and, now, to get to series A (Gauchão) there is only one opportunity left”, he added. “It’s following the path.”

Crivellaro, who has refereeing as his second job – in Santa Maria, he works as a personal trainer –, told how the moments before the aggression were: “I remember that he (William) suffered an alleged fault, which I didn’t give. By complaint, I applied the yellow card. After that, I don’t remember anything else”, reported the referee, who thanked him for all the affectionate messages he received. He was not wanted by William after the assault.

São Paulo player situation

Judge Cristina Junqueira, from the District of Venâncio Aires, granted, on Tuesday night, provisional release to Willian Ribeiro. The player was detained at the State Penitentiary of Venâncio Aires. Representatives of the Public Ministry (MP) assured that they will appeal the decision to the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul (TJRS). As soon as the police investigation is concluded, the Prosecutor’s Office must file a complaint against the athlete.

In an interview with Correio do Povo, the head of the Emergency Department of Venâncio Aires, Vinicius Lourenço de Assunção, said that William was booked in flagrante delicto for attempted aggravated homicide. The framing was given in article 121 of the penal code, second paragraph, which corresponds to futile motivation.

In this case of aggression against Rodrigo Crivellaro, the penalty provided for aggravated murder is 12 to 30 years in prison. “Since the crime was not consummated, the time must be reduced”, explained the delegate.





Hours after what happened, São Paulo terminated with the player. The club announced the measure via Twitter through a note in which it reports shock with the athlete’s attitude: “The contract with the aggressor athlete is summarily terminated. Furthermore, all possible and legal measures in relation to the fact will be taken”, says the post.