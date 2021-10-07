After the departure of Diego Dabove, Bahia arranges the return of Guto Ferreira

On the same day you defined the Diego Dabove’s dismissal from the command of the team, Bahia made a deal with their new coach. Guto Ferreira will return to command the tricolor after three years. According to CORREIO’s findings, the announcement of Guto’s hiring should be made within the next few hours.

Guto Ferreira has been without a club since leaving Ceará in August. The coach has two spells at Bahia. The first between 2016 and 2017, when he won access to Serie A and the Northeast Cup, and the second in 2018, when he was champion of Bahia.

He will take over Bahia at a critical moment in the season. Without winning for four games, the squad is in the relegation zone of Brasileirão. The team from Bahia has 23 points and occupies the 17th place.

The team’s next appointment in Serie A will be on Saturday (9), when they face Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, at 7 pm, for the 25th round. The delegation stayed in São Paulo after the defeat by Corinthians by 3-1 and the new commander will join the squad in the capital of Paraná.