After the success of the farm raffle, SC students and school employees celebrate Children’s Day in a pizzeria | Santa Catarina

Students and employees of the Bairro Bortolotto Municipal Basic School, in Nova Veneza, in the south of Santa Catarina, began the Children’s Day celebrations on Wednesday (6). Due to the success of the small farm raffle, which went viral after reading the awards in a session at the City Council, enough funds were collected to take all the classes at the school to a pizzeria (see video above the session).

The little farm raffle was made to raise money to celebrate and honor the children. Prizes, such as pigs, ducks, salami and cheese, were donated by the students’ parents. The city has about 13 thousand inhabitants and the economy is based on agriculture.

After the city councilors burst out laughing while reading the awards, the video went viral and the raffle ended up selling 48,000 tickets, raising around R$ 100,000. The money will be used in the celebrations of the Children’s Week and also for improvements in the school, explained the principal, Jussara Laíde Savio.

On Wednesday, around 200 people, including students and employees of the school unit, went to a pizzeria in the nearby town of Forquilhinha. Initially, the idea was that the groups that sold more raffle tickets would have lunch there. However, with the success of the draw, everyone in the teaching unit was able to participate.

“They are euphoric, happy with life and were already looking forward to this day. We’ll let them eat as they please, because everyone made an effort to sell the tickets. And of course, we did all this for them, the raffle on the farm was always thinking about the best for our students”, said the principal.

Continuing the Children’s Week celebrations, this Thursday (7) the rest of the groups will also go to the same pizzeria. For Friday (8), there will be a celebration with hot dogs and gift delivery. Next week, children from some classes should also receive crepe and cotton candy.

The money raised from the raffle will also be used to improve teaching at the school. According to the principal, televisions for the classrooms and other materials that can help teachers in classes will be purchased.

Generally, the amount collected from raffles was used for a celebration called Rua de Lazer, in which the school closed the street in front of the unit and rented toys, such as trampoline and inflatable castle, for the children. This year, that won’t be possible because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But, at the beginning of the 2022 school year, we are already saving some money to build Rua do Lazer, as we used to do”, says the director.

The raffle was made with prizes donated by the students’ parents and was purchased by people from other states and countries. The city has an economy based on agriculture, so the list of prizes includes pigs, eggs and even a tilapia.

Each issue was sold for R$ 2 and sales ended on September 14th. The draw was made via a transmission via social networks on the school’s profile on September 20th.

