After Thiaguinho, Fernanda Souza surprises and declares herself as a woman: “she is mine”

Fernanda Souza used her Instagram last week to open her heart and declare herself to a friend. The actress shared the work of stylist Rosy Cordeiro and was quite delighted.

Fernanda Souza wrote the following text: “She is my little sister. Rosy is a black woman, stylist, entrepreneur, who makes a point of not leaving behind the work of seamstresses in small workshops who don’t have the money to specialize, live very far away or cannot deliver the service”, he wrote.

“She could look for a more practical way to produce her pieces, but for her it only makes sense if other women of the same origin are growing up with them! Rosy Cordeiro, I deeply admire you for thinking that way!”, added Thiaguinho’s muse and ex-wife. “Count on me to always promote your work on my networks! A huge kiss for you and several others for your seamstresses”, he finished.

Thiaguinho reveals news

Thiaguinho used his social networks this Wednesday, 06, to promote a special news on his Instagram. The singer announced that his pagoda tour is coming to Belém and will be on October 7th and 8th. After that, Fernanda Souza’s ex became the target of comments.

“Good week with #TournêInfinito coming! Thursday (10/07) and Friday (10/08), there will be PAGODJÉ in Belém/PA!!! We still have tickets for sale at the link to my stories… I’ll meet you at the Pará Assembly!”, announced Thiaguinho, when revealing the date of his next shows.

