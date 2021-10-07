After trying to join Bolsonaro, PTB faces an internal clash

RIO — Despite the intense campaign to receive President Jair Bolsonaro, the PTB has been proving a nebulous destination for presidential affiliation amid a battle between two of its main leaders: former deputy Cristiane Brasil and the party’s vice president , Graciela Nienov. The clash arose after the arrest of the president of the legend, Roberto Jefferson, and has been exposed on social networks.

Cristiane, who is Jefferson’s daughter and part of the PTB directorate of São Paulo, has been going on the attack in a series of publications where she claims that the acting president of the PTB would be placing her father’s “freedom, safety and health” “ at risk”. The former deputy ended up becoming the target of an internal disciplinary process within the party, which could culminate in her expulsion.

To GLOBO, Cristiane said that Graciela acts in an “authoritarian” way in the party. The incumbent president was chosen by Jefferson to be his “voice while in prison.” However, according to Cristiane, she does not have control of the party — which remains in the hands of her father inside the prison — and would be taking advantage of the situation to put her interests ahead of those of the association.

— Graci (Nienov) is fighting mills. I will not be expelled from the PTB that has been in my family for four generations. I wrote this statute (of the party) and if my rights were denied I will appeal in court – said the former parliamentarian. ‘My father is in prison, he didn’t step aside for her to take over, and there was no party deliberation about it.

PTB Vice President Graciela Nienov

At the heart of the fight are Jefferson’s letters and audios with partisan orientations — often confused, mixed with religious preaching and attacks on opponents and on Supreme Court Justice (STF) Alexandre de Moraes — that have been released by people linked to Graciela. Pupil of the PTB president, the vice was informally sworn in by him as an interim after his arrest.

In a statement, the PTB denied that there is a split in the party and informed that it is “ready to receive President Jair Messias Bolsonaro and his nominees”. The caption highlighted that “Vice President Graciela Nienov is not responsible for the expulsion of Cristiane Brasil” from the acronym and that the “removal was instituted through a disciplinary process based on the Ethics and Statutory Conduct Council”.

meeting and malaise

As reported by O GLOBO, last week senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) met with businessman Otávio Fakhoury, president of the PTB directory in São Paulo. The meeting took place without Graciela’s presence. The meeting was criticized by the interim who later claimed that the malaise had been resolved in a phone call with Fakhoury.

Besides Cristiane, the pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio (identified as a “conspirator” by Jefferson) and the evangelical pastor Fadi Faraj are in the crosshairs of Graciela’s administration — against whom a disciplinary process has already been filed. Last Tuesday, Graciela participated in the Symposium on Christian Citizenship, in Brasília, with the presence of President Bolsonaro and the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

Cristiane said she is willing to talk to Graciela and resolve the differences. She denied that the expectation of Bolsonaro’s affiliation generates conflicts in the party and removes the president, as happened in Patriota.