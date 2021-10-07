After turning a cooler on his head, Hernanes explains: “I was a sheep, but now I’m a Lion. And I’m going to roar” | sport

An explanation full of metaphors, a few doses of suspense, laughter and indignation.

Wins show that Sport has found a way to play. And most importantly: a way to play well

– So, we got home, we just had dinner, and as I have received several messages from people concerned about my reactions on the field, I wanted to tell you the following: Don’t worry, it’s okay. The point is that…

“The point is that I was a sheep, but now I’m a Lion, my brother. I’m a lion! And I’m going to roar. Because I won’t accept injustice, people playing with serious things. I won’t accept it anymore. No. I’ll roar. I’m a lion!”

Hernanes, Sport midfielder

Check out some of Hernanes’ “prophecies”, explanations, outbursts and feelings.

– By the way, speaking of Leão: it was really nice to see the crowd. I didn’t know I was as red-black as I’m finding out. Wow, really cool. As a player, you hear this cry: “Kazá, kazá, kazá, kazá, kazá. The team is really good. It’s really from the fuzarca. Sport, Sport, Sport.” So, it was really cool meeting the fans, feeling this emotion after a year and a half. Very cool.

Parents’ poster goes viral and becomes a “prophecy” after Sport’s top scorer goal

– I just wanted to make it clear that my reaction… This is a technique I learned from a psychologist. When you are very nervous, the blood goes to the head, put ice on your head, put ice on your wrists.

“And I was very angry at having received the third card, being out of the next game. I know I have to calm down, but, as I said: I don’t accept injustices anymore. I don’t accept people playing with serious things anymore, I don’t accept amateurism anymore, you know?”

Calm down, Hernanes! Angry, Sport player turns the cooler over his own head

– There was a move today, in a corner, Mr. Vágner, he slapped me in the face. And where is the VAR? Where is the VAR? Then the judge came to talk to me, so I, very calmly, spoke to him: “He slapped me in the face. Go check it out so you can see.

“Can you do that? Slap people in the face? That’s unsportsmanlike.”

Afterwards, Hernanes explained the yellow card and criticized the referee for the lack of criteria.

At 39 min of the 2nd half – Hernanes do Sport’s yellow card against Juventude

– Then he goes and gives me a penalty. Okay, it could be his interpretation, but he didn’t even check (in the VAR). Then, Juventude’s goalkeeper almost took off Tréllez’s head. And I left the bench and I only spoke to the little flag: penalty! Then he comes and gives me an unjustified yellow card. What is the criterion? Then when I went to tell him about the penalty he scored against us, he said: “It’s 3-0, man, relax”. Did you understand?

“Hey, my friend, just putting ice on your head.”

Hernanes protests against arbitration by turning a cooler to "cool your head"

– I’m just showing you here so you can relax, everything is under control, I know I have to calm down, I’m working on it, I just want to think about playing football, forgetting about these little things, you know? But…