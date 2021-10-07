After updating the e-SUS, Piauí registers 755 new cases by Covid-19 in 24 hours | Piauí

In Piauí, 755 confirmed cases and six deaths of Covid-19 were registered, according to data released by the State Department of Health, on Wednesday (6).

The bulletin will again rely on the update of the e-SUS system for counting Covid-19 cases. Thus, the numbers dammed in the last 28 days will impact the number of cases, without reflecting the current moment of the pandemic in our state.

Of the 755 confirmed cases of the disease, 412 are women and 343 are men, aged between one and 97 years.

Two men and four women were victims of Covid-19. They were from Belém do Piauí (86 years old) and Teresina (62 years old). The women were from Campo Maior (72 years old), Gilbués (91 years old), Santana do Piauí (81 years old) and Teresina (61 years old).

The state already counts 320,596 confirmed cases and 7,025 deaths by Covid-19, registered in 223 municipalities.

Of the existing beds in the Piauí health care network for Covid-19 care, there are 198 occupied, with 112 clinical beds, 77 ICU and 9 stabilization beds. Accumulated highs add up to 22,950 up to October 6, 2021.

Sesapi estimates that 313,373 people are already recovered or are being followed up (cases registered in the last 14 days) who did not require hospitalization or evolved to death.

