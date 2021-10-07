Against Coritiba, Cruzeiro with top scorer Gamalho and champion trio for the club

Lo Gamalho scored 19 goals for the thigh in the 2021 season (Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba)

O



cruise



challenge the strength of



Coritiba



, isolated leader of



series B,



with 54 points. The chance to access the first division, according to the



Department of Mathematics at UFMG



of 97.1%. The teams will duel on Friday, at 9:30 pm, at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba, for the 29th round.

The white-thigh cast trained by



Gustavo Mornigo



, 44, finalist in the Copa Libertadores 2014 by Nacional-PAR and with experience in Libertad and in the youth categories of the Paraguay team. The former midfielder represented his country at the 2002 World Cup.

Mornigo started the season badly by missing the quarterfinals of the state – ninth place, with 14 points in 11 rounds. In the Copa do Brasil, he was eliminated by Flamengo with two defeats in the third phase (1-0, at home, and 2-0, away). In Series B, the club’s main objective in 2021, he grabbed the first position in the 17th round and didn’t start again.

The highlight of Coritiba the center forward



Lo branch



, 35, the team’s top scorer in 2021, with 19 goals in 39 matches. In Serie B, the shirt 9 rocked the net 12 times (27 games) and the second top scorer, second only to Edu, from Brusque, with 15.

Gamalho became famous in 2020 for being the executioner of Cruzeiro while defending the CRB. In the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, he scored the goals of the team from Alagoas in the victory by 2-0, in Mineiro, and in the draw by 1-1, in King Pel, in Macei. In Serie B, he scored again at Gigante da Pampulha, for the eighth round (1 to 1). Robinho gave four assists in 24 games in Serie B (Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba)

Among the strong names of the team from Paraná are three athletes who raised trophies for Cruzeiro in the past. the steering wheel



Willian Farias



he joined the Brazilian champion group in 2014. The shipowner



little robot



and the attacking midfielder



Rafinha



were two-time champions of the Copa do Brasil in 2017 and 2018.

Willian Farias participated in 40 games for Cruzeiro. J Rafinha and Robinho stayed longer at Toca, with 143 and 180 matches. The first one scored 14 goals with the sky shirt, while the second rocked the net 25 times. The two activated the club in Justice, charging back wages and other labor funds.

Other well-known athletes in Coritiba are the defender



Henrique



, reserve of the Brazilian team in the 2014 World Cup, and the goalkeeper



Wilson



, famous for taking penalties – in addition to scoring a free-kick and a header.