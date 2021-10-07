Air France doubles capacity in Rio with Boeing 777

The company will include two new weekly connections to the current three with Boeing 777 aircraft for up to 381 passengers.





Air France will expand its operation in Rio de Janeiro starting next Wednesday (13th), with the inclusion of two new flights at Galeão Airport to Paris, reaching five connections a week.

The aircraft scheduled for the airline’s operations in the capital of Rio de Janeiro will become the Boeing 777-300ER, with 381 seats between Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy. In this way, Air France will add 2,100 seats per week on the Paris-Rio-Paris route – an increase of more than 100% over the current offer – and will be able to transport up to 3,800 passengers weekly.

“The advance of Air France in Rio de Janeiro, where we have never stopped flying, is another positive sign of the recovery we are seeing in Brazil, especially as the world reopens the frontiers for business and tourism.

With more flights and one of the largest aircraft in the fleet, we will naturally meet the growing demand for travel to Europe, with the excellence of Air France services and sanitary protocols that guarantee safety on board”, highlights Manuel Flahault, general director of Grupo Air France-KLM in South America.

With the inclusion of the two new flights, customers will be able to board with Air France in Rio de Janeiro on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

