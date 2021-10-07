AirPods Pro Gain Support for Conversation Boost and Other Accessibility Features – MacMagazine

As we covered yesterday, Apple released the version 4A400 from the firmware to the Second Generation AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max — with the latter two gaining integration with the Busca network (Find My).

Because today it was discovered that other new features also arrived, including the long-awaited Conversation Boost (in Portuguese, Conversation Amplification), announced by Apple at WWDC21. According to the company, the function was created to help people with mild hearing problems to stay more focused on conversations.

In practice, Conversation Amplification uses the AirPods Pro’s microphones to increase the volume of the voice of a person talking to you (in front of you), making it easier to hear a conversation in person — although there is also an option to reduce ambient noise.

To activate the function, just go to Settings and scroll until you find the option “Accessibility” and then go to Audio/Visual » Headphone Adaptations » Ambience Mode » Custom Ambience Mode » Conversation Amplification.

In addition to this new feature, there are new options for customizing the sound of the AirPods Pro and Max, called “Headphone Audio Customization”, present within the “Headphone Adaptations”. With it, users will be able to make the audio of their devices the way they want — all of this, of course, aimed at greater accessibility.

As Apple promises, you’ll be able to hear words in phone calls more clearly without increasing the volume, hear dialog in movies (and music too) with greater detail, as well as customize the Environment mode.

Great news, isn’t it? 🎧

AirPods Pro

in apple

Cash price: BRL 2,699.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of BRL 249.92

Characteristics: Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode

Launch: October 2019

AirPods Max

in apple

Cash price: BRL 6,209.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$574.92

Characteristics: Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode

Colors: space gray, silver, green, sky blue or pink

Launch: December 2020

