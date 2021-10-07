Al Capone’s mansion in Miami is purchased and will not be demolished

Mansion built in colonial style has two floors, eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a sauna, a spa, a large swimming pool and is surrounded by palm trees. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The famous mobster’s mansion Al Capone (1899-1947) in Miami, in the United States, was acquired for US$ 15.5 million (approximately R$ 85.5 million) and is no longer at risk of being demolished.

The sumptuous construction, located by the sea in Palm Island, was bought by the gangster in 1928 – six years after its construction – for $40,000. In addition to having lived in the mansion during his time on the run, the residence was where Al Capone spent the rest of his life until he died of a heart attack in 1947 in one of the bedrooms.

The colonial-style building has two floors, eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a sauna, a spa and a large swimming pool, not to mention the fact that it is surrounded by palm trees.

almost 70 years after Mom (1897-1986), wife of Capone, having sold the mansion, the real estate developer Todd Glaser and the investor Nelson Gonzalez acquired the property.

One of the duo’s plans was to demolish the residence and erase the mobster’s legacy, but the issue sparked a great debate in the community.

However, according to the newspaper Miami Herald, 93 Palm Residence LLC, which is managed by Toni Alam, bought the mansion for $15.5 million, putting an end to the controversy.