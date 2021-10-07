Alcolumbre tells the STF that the delay in the hearing in Mendonça indicates that there is no consensus on approval

BRASÍLIA — The president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), told the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that the delay in setting the date of the meeting of former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça, nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), is not “abnormal” and that the Senate’s veto power over the nominee’s name also occurs “through non-deliberation, as a political manifestation that there is no consensus in the nomination and on your approval”.

Alcolumbre has been pressured by members of the Senate and members of the religious base of the Bolsonaro government, who criticize the delay in the hearing in Mendonça, appointed by the president on July 13 for the vacancy opened with the retirement of minister Marco Aurélio Mello.

“The approval of the nominee by one of the Houses of the Legislative Power constitutionally attributes to this – in this case the Federal Senate – veto power in relation to the presidential choice, a power that can be exercised either by expressly and formally refusing the name, or by non-deliberation, as a political manifestation that there is no consensus on the nomination and its approval”, says the opinion sent by the general attorney of the Senate.

The explanation was given in the action presented by senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) for the STF to determine that the CCJ schedule the hearing. The lawmakers called the Supreme Court and questioned Alcolumbre’s conduct, which resists marking the analysis of the nomination.

Also according to the statement, “it is not true that the indication object of attention in these records has an abnormal or strange delay in relation to other cases of action by the Federal Senate in carrying out the constitutional mission of approval by authorities”.

The document is signed by the Senate Advocacy and Technical Studies Nucleus and has 18 pages. On the 21st, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, ordered Alcolumbre to provide information about André Mendonça’s hearing.

“The fact is that the Federal Senate’s Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee is currently processing about 1,748 matters, all of enormous relevance to Brazilian society. In recent weeks, for example, the CCJ has focused on issues of high public interest and of notorious urgency, such as the approval of the electoral reform (PEC n. 28, of 2021, whose analysis should be completed before the deadline of one year for the next general elections) and the PEC for the creation of the TRF-6, in addition to promoting public hearings and carrying out the arguments of nominations subject to a defined term of office”, justifies the statement.

To assume the seat in the Supreme Court, Mendonça will have to submit to a hearing in the Federal Senate and his nomination will be voted on in the plenary. He will need 41 of the 81 senators’ votes to qualify for the role.

In the request made to the STF, Vieira and Kajuru stated that “there is no republican reason” for Alcolumbre’s refusal to schedule the hearing and that the delay means “flagrant and undue interference in the healthy balance between the Powers, insofar as it makes the concrete unfeasible production of effects that must emanate from the free exercise of the typical attribution of the President of the Republic”.

Alcolumbre argued to the Supreme Court, however, that the senators’ allegations about alleged abuse or misuse of purpose are “mere inferences arising only from their opinion on the events, because they are not based on concrete facts”.

“The right of one or two parliamentarians, members of the aforementioned committee, to pick a subject of their choice and knock on the doors of the Judiciary to try to impose, manu militari, their appreciation before it is mature, going ahead of other issues, must be recognized. even more emergencies for the nation?” pointed out Alcolumbre.

With the retirement of minister Marco Aurélio Mello on July 12, the STF started to work with only ten ministers. For Vieira and Kajuru, the embezzlement in the composition of the Court causes serious damage to the public interest because it hinders the work of the Supreme Court. The number of pairs of members increases, for example, the possibility of ties and increases the number of cases distributed to other ministers.