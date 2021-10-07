Alexa updated and brings new accessibility function for users

Amazon released last Tuesday (05) a new update for Alexa that adds in the voice assistant a new accessibility feature aimed at users who have a disability related to speech, improving the user experience of people who have the accessory of the company.

The new accessibility feature allows Amazon’s personal assistant to stay active by waiting for user input longer, making it easier to use for people who speak slower or have a voice-related disability. According to information, this new feature is optional and can be enabled through the accessory’s settings, and when it is activated Alexa will take longer to process what was said.

According to the National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders in the United States, about 7% of Americans have a language-related disability, while more than 3 million people have some degree of stuttering. This accessibility option was added by the company after some users reported to the company that “they just need a little more time before Alexa responds to their requests”, as the current weather was hampering the user experience.