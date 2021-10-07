Alexandre de Moraes sends PF to listen to Lewandowski’s former intern

The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court Alexandre de Moraes ordered the Federal Police to gather the testimony of Tatiana Garcia Bressan, a former intern in the cabinet of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, appointed as an informant for the pocket blogger Allan dos Santos.

Alexandre de Moraes sent PF to listen to Ricardo Lewandowski’s former intern

Felipe Sampaio/STF

The testimony will be taken as part of the investigation of the fake news, which investigates the blogger. In addition, Allan dos Santos is the target of an inquiry into the financing of anti-democratic acts in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro.

THE Folha de São Paulo revealed this Wednesday (6/10) that Tatiana, who was Lewandowski’s intern from July 2017 to January 2019, exchanged messages with Allan dos Santos and accepted his request to be “our informant there [STF]”. The messages were obtained by the PF after breaking the blogger’s telephone secrecy.

Tatiana sought out the pocket narist, showing interest in working in the team of Congresswoman Bia Kicis (PSL-DF). In the messages, she opined that Lewandowski would release former president Lula, as he had become preventive in order to judge matters relating to the PT’s criminal execution.

The former intern also said that the STF ministers “decide what they want and how they want it”. “Some decisions are changed because someone important calls the minister,” declared Tatiana, quoting former army commander Eduardo Villas Bôas. Ela ainda revelou que tinha um perfil falso no Twitter, no qual divulgava apoio a Jair Bolsonaro e pedia a saída do ministro Gilmar Mendes.

Lewandowski told the columnist for sheet Mônica Bergamo that “it is regrettable that the Supreme Court has been infiltrated by a person without a commitment to public ethics and democracy”.

Minister Lewandowski’s office also stated, in a note to sheet, that all decisions rendered by him “have constitutional grounds and any modification of them occurs through appropriate appeals, presented in the records and judged individually or collectively”.

According to the note, “Lewandowski answers institutional calls, mainly from authorities in the Republic”. “At the time mentioned, General Villas Bôas was commander of the Brazilian Army.”