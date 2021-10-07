Aline Mineiro drops food on the floor and returns it to the pan

The ex-panicat Aline Mineiro became a subject on social networks this Wednesday (6). This happened because the member of A Fazenda 13 dropped a loaf of bread she was preparing for her breakfast on the floor, and quickly returned it to the pan: “Oh my God! My bread fell to the ground”, he said. When noticing that no pawn noticed the small incident, she returned the food to the skillet as if nothing had happened.

On the digital influencer’s social networks, the team that takes care of the model’s Twitter profile still played with the situation: “Poor Aline, who never dropped something on the floor and was quick to pick it up to eat?“, they wrote. In the publication’s interactions, many internet users and fans of the peoa seem to have agreed with the publication and mentioned the rule of seconds:

“There’s a theory that if you don’t spend 10 seconds on the floor you can eat, okay…. Especially if the food is tasty or hunger is great. Rlx”, downplayed an ex-panicat fan on Twitter. “It didn’t take 2 seconds to catch, so it’s up to the 5 second rules!”, joked another. “The rule of 3 seconds adm, food for her cannot be wasted kkkk”, considered another Mineiro fan.

A conversation beyond spicy also stirred up the mansion in Itapecerica da Serra recently. In a chat with Erasmo Viana and Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro revealed that she dreams of making a trisal with her boyfriend, the humorist Leo Lins and her fellow prisoner, model Dayane Mello: “My dream will be for me to watch you two (Dayane and Leo Lins)”, said the ex-panicat.

“Guys, look at the camera over there”, replied Erasmo Viana with surprise. “I don’t want her boy. Leave it to us”, Dayanne added. The model who has an open relationship with the comedian said that it’s normal to be with other people: “It happens, it happens a lot and we have fun. You will like! But I want a whole afternoon, morning, noon and night! If it’s not all day, it’s not even fun”, said Aline Mineiro.

Open relationship

In an interview with the Talk Flow podcast, in August, the actress spoke about her relationship with Leo Lins: “We’re super calm, if we happen to like someone, we’ll go out in threesomes and have a menáge”, the participant of A Fazenda 13 began by saying in an interview. “There are many people who think it’s a joke: “Oh, it’s not possible for Aline to accept this” people for me, I don’t have any problem”, said.

Mineiro also stated that they always ask if Leo Lins accepts her with other men, but that this is not an issue between the couple, as he does not feel like relating to other people of the opposite sex: “I don’t feel like it, if I had I would speak without any problem. My will is my will and that of others is that of others (…) So I don’t have a man when I’m (sic) with him I like to pick up other girls more”.

Then, the person talked about how the dynamic of relating to other people works: “We reach a consensus, there is always a message from a girl who sends something. We think it’s cool…”. When asked if she would be the one who selected the women the most, Mineiro revealed that everything happens in common agreement: “It has to be both! Because I have to want it a lot and so does he”.

