Aline wastes vote and disappoints friends

Aline Mineiro disappointed the allied pawns of A Fazenda 13. The peon voted for Dynho Alves and could have voted for MC Gui to try to save one of his colleagues. However, it did not and it generated distrust and during the night bil came to comment with valentine what: “Aline is with Erika 24 hours a day. I could have voted for Bill to try to tie. He threw the vote away at Dynho. If you hit a field”.

On Wednesday morning (6), Rico Melquiades, Victor Pecoraro and Erika Schneider commented how sad they were with their friend: “I respect the positioning, but it’s a stupid position, understand? Because, from the moment she knows she needed us, she knows she can tell”.

Victor cuts the comedian and also comments on the vote of Dayane Mello in Arcrebian, even though he would not go to the Farm: “Day also slipped, soaped”. the same way as Aline who wasted a vote in favor of staying well in the house.

Rich takes the floor and continues: “He soaped up ugly and was chatting with him. It’s her [Aline] I was always putting up with MC Gui, I spent a lot of time putting up with Bil, but if I need to vote for him, I’ll vote, because he’s going to vote for me. But either we are an ally, or we are not an ally, there is no such thing”.

For Erika Schneider, it should be something normal to try to defend your friends and vent: “For me it’s a natural law”, Rich agree and complete: “It’s not ugly, defending yourself, defending yourself or defending your allies. To avoid it, I won’t talk to her [Com Aline sobre votação]”.

