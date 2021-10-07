Allan dos Santos on STF source revealed: ‘Unacceptable’ – Politics

Blogger Allan dos Santos (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) Blogger Allan dos Santos used social media this Wednesday (6/10) to repudiate the action of the Federal Police that he revealed to the



newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”



that the source of the Tera-Livre website owner was a former intern of the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski.

Allan stated that he will sue Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the PF to listen to the intern immediately.

For him, the action violates the source’s right to secrecy. “Breaking the secrecy of an abhorrent source, regardless of the political spectrum. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The blogger also cited Article 220 of the Federal Constitution, on freedom of expression.

“The manifestation of thought, creation, expression and information, in any form, process or vehicle, will not suffer any restriction”, he pointed out.

Understand



A former intern of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski was used as an informant by the pocket blogger Allan dos Santos to pass on information from within the cabinet. The messages were collected by the Federal Police, obtained through a breach of telephone confidentiality, which is contained in the report of the PF’s Directorate of Investigation and Combating Organized Crime. The information from the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”.