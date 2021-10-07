Amazon announces new CD in Pernambuco; unit in Ceará should be inaugurated in the ‘coming months’ – Business

THE Amazon announced a new expansion of operations in the Northeast, with the second distribution center in Pernambuco, in the city of Cabo de Santo Agostinho. The project becomes the third of its kind in the Region for an American company, one of them in Ceará, a unit that should be inaugurated in the coming months.

Ricardo Pagani, Amazon’s operations director in Brazil commented on the importance of the regional market for the company’s operations.

“The Northeast is an extremely important region for Amazon, so much so that we are inaugurating our second operation in Pernambuco. With this, our aim is to increase the company’s logistical capacity in the country, increasing the variety and bringing the products sold closer together, improving the customer experience and reducing delivery time nationwide, in addition to generating employment and income for the communities in which we act,” he said.

“We would like to thank the State Government and all the teams that worked tirelessly to help us in our important expansion in the region”, he added.

The distribution center in Pernambuco is expected to generate 860 job openings in the region, directly and indirectly.

AMAZON IN BRAZIL

Currently, Amazon has 11 distribution centers: five in Cajamar (SP), one in Betim (MG), one in Santa Maria (DF), one in Nova Santa Rita (RS), one in São João do Meriti (Rio de Janeiro) and two in Cabo de Santo Agostinho (Pernambuco).

WHAT IS A DISTRIBUTION CENTER?

A distribution center (DC) is a complex used by companies to store and redistribute products to buyers. Retail and e-commerce companies often use spaces in strategic locations to facilitate the transit of items to consumers.

The CD is a device that speeds up the process of shipping goods and can generate operational cost reductions for the companies that maintain them. It is a tool widely used by logistics companies.