Amazon Platform Twitch Says ‘No Signs’ of Password Leakage | Technology

Twitch, Amazon’s platform used for the live display of game matches, said on Thursday (7) that so far “there is no evidence” that login and password information has been leaked.

The service had 125GB of data posted to an online forum last Wednesday (6). The company said a server configuration change left data vulnerable and that it “is investigating the impacts in detail.”

Twitch said it does not store credit card information and that it has not been leaked. As a “precautionary measure”, the platform has reconfigured some keys for users who make broadcasts.

“We can confirm that a violation has occurred.. Our teams are urgently working to understand the extent of this,” wrote the service’s official Twitter profile.

According to the specialized website “Video Games Chronicle”, the file posted on an online forum contains Twitch source codes, information on payments made to streamers (such as transaction amounts), codes related to a possible online game store from Amazon, among other items.

The company has not confirmed whether this information has actually been compromised.

On the forum, the user who posted the information said that this would be “the first part” of the content, implying that more files would be released.

Twitch allows live streaming of content and has strong appeal with the gaming community, which streams their games on the platform. The service was sold to Amazon for $970 million in 2014.

