AMD warns Ryzen processors are experiencing performance issues on Windows 11

O Windows 11 was officially released by Microsoft this week and chip maker AMD has issued a statement stating that the new operating system can cause a drop of up to 15% in the performance of your processors. According to AMD, two major issues involving Windows 11 and the Ryzen chips have already been found and the company is working closely with Microsoft to resolve them as quickly as possible.

The first is that Windows 11 can cause L3 cache latency to triple. AMD says the issue can cause 3% to 5% worse performance on most affected software, while some games may experience dips of 10% to 15%. The new OS is also having problems with AMD’s “core of choice” technology, which generally seeks to transfer threads to the faster core of a processor.