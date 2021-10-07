Americanas shoots up 7.3% after Cade approves the purchase of Hortifruti Natural da Terra

The actions of American (AMER3) soared 7.31%, quoted at R$ 32.72, this Wednesday (6th).

The discharge came after the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) approve the purchase of Natural Vegetables of the Earth by the retailer.

The transaction was announced on August 11 of that year. The purchase was valued at R$2.1 billion.

Americanas stated at the time that the acquisition price is equivalent to 9 times the estimated EV/Ebitda multiple of Natural da Terra for 2021.

Americanas may become “Brazilian Amazon”

To the XP Investments, the acquisition of Natural da Terra shows that Americanas SA is following in the footsteps of Amazon (AMZO34), which started out as a modest online bookstore and expanded its operations to become the world’s largest online retailer.

“We see the acquisition of Americanas as similar to Amazon’s adventure in food retailing through Whole Foods,” say Daniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt, who sign the XP analysis.

The trio adds that “this move differs from the strategy of other Brazilian companies that today choose to only partner with food retailers through their marketplaces.”

recurrent consumption

For the manager, the acquisition is “strategically positive”, as Americanas SA will enter a niche with high recurrence of purchases, through a “high quality asset” – Natural da Terra.

“However, we observed that the valuation was not cheap”, stress the analysts, who explain that the value of the business is practically in line with other food retailers, and “slightly below” the multiple of Americanas SA itself

In any case, the deal will not have a major impact on cash, according to Victor Saragiotto, an analyst at Credit Suisse. He reminds you that the acquisition will be paid 100% in cash. As a result, Americanas SA’s leverage will reach “0.8 times net cash to Ebitda”, which “opens space” for another major merger or acquisition.