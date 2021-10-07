Analysis: Atlético-MG doesn’t overcome barriers, score is bad, but pot of gold remains behind the rainbow | athletic-mg

Losing points to the lantern and worst home team of the Brazilian Championship is a negative chapter in the trajectory of Atlético-MG. In the coolness of the game, Rooster prevented a comeback defeat. Still, the tie is short, there is no doubt. Barriers appeared and the leader, unlike other rounds, could not overcome them. On the other hand, installing discouragement for the future will be the club’s biggest mistake.

Flamengo’s draw and Palmeiras’ defeat, naturally, impact the effects of Galo’s poor result. Fla has two games in hand and may, in the future, reduce the difference from 11 to 5 points, only. Verdão is also 11 points behind the leader.

There are 50 points achieved in 23 rounds. Atlético never achieved such a mark in such a short time in the competition. Not even in 2012, when he had an almost flawless first round. At this point in the tournament, they had already lost the lead to Fluminense. The heart of the Rooster fan is hardened to disappointment, the track record is made up of many “almosts”. But the club, in the straight points, has never paved such solid path to end the 49-year fast.

Hulk and Dylan celebrate Atlético-MG's first goal

In Chapecó, the rain was punishing. Although the drainage of Arena Condá has won the storm in the city, water puddles in the attack field harmed the Rooster in the first half. The worst team in the Brazilian Nationals gave space, it was not the total boom that was expected, and the Minas Gerais club did not know how to take advantage of it.

Even though he opened the scoreboard with Dylan Borrero smart in the corner rebound. The defense, without three holders, missed the ball and could not neutralize the penetration of Geuvânio, to tie still in the initial stage. Chape would turn in a new unlucky move for the (very) good defender Nathan Silva, the only holder in the sector, with the exception of goalkeeper Everson.

The tie came from Sasha’s short, lit up. And, for very little, the Hulk didn’t have the ball of the comeback. Galo’s top scorer and waiter, one of the main names in Brazilian football, had an unhappy night. Could not connect in plays. Complained (fairly) of tiredness. There were two fields soaked by rain, against Inter and Chape. The leg is heavy. But he remains decisive and will be fundamental in the quest for the trophy.

Coach Cuca in the match between Atlético-MG ex Chapeconese, at Arena Condá stadium, valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Another protagonist of Galo is Nacho Fernández. Although he doesn’t have the same performances as before, the 26 shirt has a fluidity in the passes that impresses. It rarely leaves someone in a position to score in matches. What catches the attention of those who see from afar is that the Argentine’s breath is not the same for, for example, closing spaces without the ball.