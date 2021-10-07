Andressa Urach’s husband takes over her Instagram and blocks followers

Husband of Andressa Urach, 33, businessman Thiago Lopes has now decided to take over the model’s Instagram. According to him, the reason is the restriction of private messages to her.

On his social networks, he explained the decision to take possession of his beloved’s account. “Don’t direct me to ask Andressa to unblock you. I blocked you on her Instagram myself,” he wrote.

Afterwards, he said that he is aware that “all the people who encouraged Andressa to take the worst path are properly blocked”.

Thiago also attacked the press and accused them of spreading fake news about their relationship. “In order not to divulge to people a story of overcoming a couple with the consequent preservation of the family, the press, which hates the family institution, spreads all kinds of fake news saying that everything we went through was armed,” he fired.

The couple had broken up and decided to resume the union days after a troubled separation. Andressa is pregnant with Thiago.

A few hours after sharing a record and claiming that he was “getting along” with Thiago, the businessman published a sequence of Stories about deputy Miss Bumbum and denied accusations that the relationship was abusive.

“I always wanted Andressa to be independent. I was her biggest supporter for the creation of the online store and the salon. But Andressa never finishes what she starts. She always said she wanted to be dependent on me,” he began.

“The merchans were traded by me to Andressa, the money always fell into her account. It never ran out.” Lopes went on to say that when he met the model, her life was “totally disorganized” and stated that she had overdue bills, card debts, that Urach’s son Arthur’s passport was expired and that they “had no oral hygiene habits. “.

At another time, Lopes had already used social media to accuse Andressa of smoking and prostituting herself when she was pregnant.

“What kind of person in their right mind goes back to prostitution pregnant? What kind of person goes back to smoking in the middle of the fetus? I’m praying and fasting for my son’s life,” he said on Wednesday night (29), he who awaits Leon with the model.