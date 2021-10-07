Angel can’t resist and becomes Alex’s lover

In “Secret Truths”, soap opera that is being rerun by Rede Globo, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) seduced Carolina (Dr. Moraes) just to be close to her daughter Angel (Camila Queiroz).

After the wedding, the businessman told his wife that they should take the girl on their honeymoon. On the trip, Alex reveals to Angel why he decided to marry her mother.

The young woman says that he is crazy, but he cannot resist the passion and enters his stepfather, betraying his own mother.

SECRET TRUTHS 2

TV Globo surprised fans by releasing a teaser, with unpublished scenes from “Secret Truths 2”. The video is just over a minute, but it was already possible to see the characters Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) arguing, and Angel being accused of killing Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). In the new season, Alex’s daughter is sure that her father was murdered by the model and goes to great lengths to try to prove her suspicions with the help of the character from star romulus.

Fans of the series went wild on social media, and the protagonists themselves too, as they did not expect the scene to be publicized.

