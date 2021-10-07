ANP auctions today 92 blocks for oil and natural gas exploration | Economy

Two consortia won two blocks for the exploration of oil and natural gas at the opening of the auction held this Thursday morning (7) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

In all, 92 exploratory blocks are offered, distributed in 11 sectors in the Campos, Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos basins. Nine companies signed up to participate in the dispute.

This is the 17th ANP Bidding Round, scheduled to take place last year, but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last round was held two years ago, in October 2019, and ended with only 12 blocks won among the 36 offered, but with a collection record: R$ 8.915 billion in signing bonuses.

Controversy involving Fernando de Noronha

The public session of this round takes place under protests by environmentalists against the exploitation of 14 of these blocks offered because they are close to important areas of environmental preservation in the country, including the Fernando de Noronha National Park and the Atol das Rocas biological reserve.

A decision by the Federal Court in Pernambuco guaranteed the holding of the auction in the face of a public civil action, filed by various entities representing the environment, which asked for the suspension of the ANP’s bidding. At least three other public civil actions were filed by environmental entities in other states.

A demonstration was held in front of the hotel where the public offering session takes place, located on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. According to the protesters, there are no conclusive studies on the environmental impact of this exploration and that any leak could destroy these natural heritages.

At least 4 public civil actions have already been filed in court in the states of Pernambuco, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Norte, in an attempt to stop the auction.

The possibility of an auction for exploration in this region provoked a reaction from Pernambuco authorities and specialists. A technical note from the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) stated that it is “reckless” to include this area in the auction on this farm.

“Considering the propagation of seismic waves over long distances, the great mobility of some marine species, the action of marine currents on the propagation of oil and the history of invasion of exotic species, associated with oil and gas exploration activities, the inclusion of exploratory blocks in the Potiguar Basin would be reckless”, said the text.

ICMBio technicians pointed out that there is an overlap with the distribution of endangered species. The governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara (PSB), stated through social networks that not recognizing the technical recommendations “is a reckless attitude”.

“It is necessary to take into account the impacts that are generated in this phase, with a significant influence on marine biodiversity. Especially when one of the areas chosen for prospecting is close to the Fernando de Noronha Archipelago, an environmental protection zone of important significance for Pernambuco and for Brazil,” said the governor.

The ANP informed that there was a prior statement from the Ministries of the Environment and Mines and Energy, which followed the environmental guidelines and that the potential risks and feasibility of exploration will be evaluated in depth during the environmental licensing.

In the concession model, in which the blocks were offered in this 16th round, the winning companies or consortia are defined by the criteria of the signing bonus (80%) and the minimum exploratory program – PEM (20%) offered by the bidders.