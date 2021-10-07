ANS filed at least 50 complaints for early treatment

THE CNN had access to the list of complaints made by consumers against health plans for prescription drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin.

Since March of last year, the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health) has filed at least 50 complaints from health plan consumers about prescriptions by health professionals for the so-called “Kit-Covid” medications.

The list was obtained by CNN through the Access to Information Act. ANS did not inform the content of the complaints, arguing that they are confidential processes.

The complaints were made both by telephone and over the internet and involve different health plans, including Prevent Senior, which is the target of the Pandemic CPI.

The complaints came from states such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Paraná, Bahia, Ceará, Sergipe, Pará and Amazonas. They involve the prescription of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin, all of which are ineffective against the coronavirus.

In the justifications for filing or finalizing the process, the regulatory agency points out, among other reasons, the lack of evidence of infringement or lack of response within the stipulated period of the consumers who made the complaint.

In testimony this Wednesday (6) to the CPI of the Pandemic, the director-president of ANS, Paulo Roberto Rebello, said that it is not up to the regulatory agency to oversee the conduct of doctors who prescribe medications called “Kit-Covid”.

Wanted by CNN, the ANS has not yet responded to the report. Prevent Senior denies that healthcare professionals have prescribed medications such as ivermectin or hydroxycoloroquine without the consent of patients or their families.