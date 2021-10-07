Anti-vaccine and LGBTphobic? Black Panther actress leaves networks after accusations

Actress Letitia Wright, 27, known for playing Shuri, sister of King T’Challa, in Black Panther, has deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after making her anti-vaccination stance public, sharing on social media a video of a self-titled prophet entitled Tomi Arayomi, who makes several unscientific claims to support his arguments. The prophet still criticizes luciferase, an enzyme used in some research on covid-19, saying that the name refers to Lucifer and that this is a kind of sin.

When asked about the attitude, Letitia tweeted: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself… You get cancelled,” she posted along with a laughing emoji. Actor Don Cheadle, his co-star on the set in The Avengers, was quick to take a stand when he learned of the controversy. “Jesus… I just saw everything. A trash. Every time I stopped to listen to him, anything and everything he said sounded more and more crazy and wrong,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the Christian has shared dubious news and causes headaches at Marvel. In 2018, she also shared on the networks the video of a poet named Jackie Hill, who claims to be a former lesbian and evangelizes for gay healing.

The Marvel actress has also been spotted enjoying some comments about the earthworks, according to some netizens. Despite being much criticized by the positions, especially the anti-vaccination, followers of the young woman believe that she is often more canceled than other people, possibly because she is a woman, black and Christian, and that men have already made worse pronouncements in the media and continue to receive acclaim.