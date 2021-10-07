Anticovid drug molnupiravir will be tested in volunteers from six Brazilian states – Health

The oral medicine molnupiravir will start to be tested in phase 3 in the Brazil. Initial data obtained in international studies showed an efficacy of 50% in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death due to Covid-19 after using the medicine. The substance is intended to act so that the virus does not multiply in the body, preventing the worsening of infected people.

The evaluation of the use of molnupiravir will be carried out through post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), that is, when individuals are exposed to the virus because they live with someone who is demonstrably infected, for example, and have some symptoms of covid-19. The tests will take place in a double-blind way, that is, without the researcher and the patient knowing whether they received the drug or placebo.

As this is a multicenter study, that is, in several institutions in the country, in order to have a representative coverage of the population, the research will be carried out in centers in São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Amazonas, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio de Janeiro, with the latter two under the responsibility of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Studies to find out the effectiveness of the drug begin next week and will last for six months.

Luis Filipe Delgado, Director of Clinical Research at MSD Brazil, notes that variants pose a challenge for new treatment alternatives. “As the pandemic continues to evolve with new variants, and outbreaks are being reported in many places around the world, it is important that we investigate new ways to prevent individuals exposed to the virus from developing the disease,” he says.

The trial will involve 1,300 participants, aged 18 and over, who will receive molnupirvir or placebo, orally, every 12 hours for five days. Volunteers were not vaccinated or received only one dose. They must live with an infected person and have at least one covid-19 symptom, such as fever, cough, or loss of taste or smell.

Other countries are also included in the survey, such as Argentina, Colombia, France, Guatemala, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, United States, in addition to Brazil.

Studies in the US indicated 50% risk reduction

There has already been a phase 3 study of molnupirvir in the United States. The drug, developed by Merck (MSD in Brazil), in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had interim results reported in a treatment analysis of outpatients with confirmed covid-19.

In this analysis, the drug reduced the risk of hospitalizations or deaths by about 50%. There were 775 symptomatic participants who participated in this stage of the research. There was no record of deaths after using the drug.

The company has applied to the US drug regulatory agency for emergency use and plans to do the same for others around the world. The finalization of the results is scheduled for November this year.

In a Sars-CoV-2 variant setting, the drug demonstrated efficacy against the Gamma, Delta and Mu variants in the previous study.