Apple CEO criticizes use of technology for “meaningless scrolling” instead of creativity

In a recent interview with Bustle magazine, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is concerned about the “endless and meaningless scrolling” that social media causes in users, as well as the overuse of technology. In the conversation, Cook talked about supporting Shine, an app designed to raise awareness and provide information about mental health. For the CEO, this is a powerful example of how technology can improve people’s lives — especially in the face of a global crisis related to this issue.

Speaking about addiction in the virtual world, Cook echoed a statement he had made earlier, saying that “technology should serve humanity and not the other way around”. “I always thought that technology should serve humanity and not the other way around. And I always worried about people using too much technology. [a ferramenta de] use time to try to give people a real read of the amount of time they actually spend on their devices because it’s usually a lot more than they say.”

Cook also claimed that the “infinite scroll” of social media such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok is surrounding users with “negativity”. He said Apple wants its customers to leverage its products to connect with family and friends, to use them creatively, not for a “meaningless” activity.