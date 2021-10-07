Apple releases third betas of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1, ninth of macOS Monterey 12 [atualizado 2x] – MacMagazine

Just over a week after the second betas, the third test versions of the iOS 15.1 (compilation 19B5060d ), of iPad 15.1 (idem), watchOS 8.1 ( 19R5559e ) It’s from tvOS 15.1 ( 19J5560d ) for developers, as well as the ninth beta of macOS Monterey 12 ( 21A5543b ).

As we’ve already covered, these new trial versions brought back the feature SharePlay, which had been delayed by Apple. In addition, in some countries it will be possible to add COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the Wallet app (Wallet).

As for HomePods, whose software version 15.1 is also in beta, Apple will bring with this update support for lossless playback (Lossless) Quality and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Speaking of HomeKit, iOS 15.1 will also allow you to create accessory automations based on the ambient humidity level.

Any other relevant news, as always, we will let you know here on the site. Very soon, too, these new builds should be released to members of the Apple Beta Software Program.

Let’s go! 😉

Update10/06/2021 at 15:26

And we have, in this third beta of iOS 15.1, a novelty that Apple promised for this year to the owners of iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: support videos in ProRes in the Camera app.

As the 9to5Mac, first you need to enable the feature in Settings — just like we already do with Photo ProRAW.

Then, inside the Camera app, when shooting in ProRes it not only indicates this next to the flash icon, it also shows how long you’ll be able to shoot with the free space you have on the iPhone:

As Apple has already announced, one minute of video in ProRes with 4K resolution will take up 4-6GB of space on the iPhone.

Just yesterday, remember, the FiLMiC Pro app was updated to support ProRes — yes, before Apple. 😜 In the case of the native implementation, however, users will not be able to choose between the multiple existing formats of the codec ProRes.

In addition, also as promised by Apple, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max owners will be able to disable automatic switch to ultra-angle lens (macro mode) when they get too close to objects:

By disabling this, all control is in the user’s hands. 👏🏼

Update II, by Bruno Santana10/06/2021 at 5:05 pm

The fix for an issue involving the Look Around feature (Look Around), in the Maps app, was also implemented in this third beta version of iOS 15.1, according to Domenico Panacea.

It remains to be seen, now, when iOS 15.1 will be released to the general public, since the fix, for now, will be restricted to testers only.

