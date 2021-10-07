Application workers total 1.4 million in Brazil, says Ipea | Economy

Carriers per application represent about 31% of the estimated total of 4.4 million people allocated in the transport, storage and mail sector in the country, according to Ipea. The projections were made based on IBGE data and surveys.

The data show that in the first quarter of 2016, the total number of people employed in the transport of passengers per application was about 840 thousand. In the first quarter of 2018, the number reached 1 million and increased to 1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a reduction throughout 2020, but the number soon stabilized in the first two quarters of 2021 at 1.1 million people employed in passenger transport on their own account, 37% higher than at the beginning of the series, in 2016”, informed Ipea.

In the case of goods transport, also by apps, the numbers rose from 30 thousand workers in 2016 to 278 thousand in 2021.