Arroba do boi is stable after falls; check out the highlights of this Wednesday

Boi: at sign remains stable after strong falls, says Safras & Mercado

According to consulting firm Safras & Mercado, arroba do boi gordo had a day of stability in prices in the main Brazilian markets. Even so, the slaughterhouses continue to seek business below the current average references. Regarding China, new news is only expected after the end of the holiday week in the Asian country, that is, after the 8th.

At B3, the prices of cattle futures contracts had a day of recovery after the sharp drop in the previous trading session. Still, prices only returned to the level just above last week’s close. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 274.45 to BRL 284.35, in November it went from BRL 275.70 to BRL 289.50 and in December it went from BRL 285.90 to BRL 296. 20 per at sign.

Corn: bag has another slight increase in physique, but continues to fall in the futures market

The Cepea corn indicator reached the second consecutive day with a slight increase in prices and reached the highest level in two weeks. The price varied 0.21% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 92.03 to R$ 92.22 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator increased by 17.25%. In 12 months, prices reached 41.1% high.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, the corn futures contract curve had a day of slight decline in shorter maturities and a slight increase in longer ones. The maturity adjustment for November was from BRL 90.41 to BRL 90.27, from January 2022 it went from BRL 91.16 to BRL 90.65, from BRL 91.63 to BRL in March 91.23 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 87.55 to R$ 87.97 per bag.

Soybeans: prices show appreciation in Brazil and Chicago

The Cepea soybean indicator for the port of Paranaguá (PR) had a day of high prices following the appreciation observed in Chicago. The price varied 0.6% in relation to the previous day and went from R$169.69 to R$170.7 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator increased by 10.92%. In 12 months, prices reached 9.41% high.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, the prices of soybean futures contracts interrupted a sequence of falls that had lasted three days. A move to cover short positions may explain the rally. The expiry date for November, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 1.20% on a daily comparison and rose from $12,356 to $12,504 a bushel.

Coffee: prices retreat in Brazil following New York

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices in Brazil retreated and followed the weakness observed on the New York Stock Exchange. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,175/1,180 to R$1,140/1,150, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1,180/1,185 for R$ 1,150/1,160 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices had a day of sharp decline, which was caused by the occurrence of rain in Brazil, in addition to the weakness of the real against the dollar. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, had a devaluation of 4.22% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 2.0035 to US$ 1.919 per pound.

Abroad: economic activity data exceed expectations in the US

After a bad day for the markets, encouraging data on economic activity in the United States served to bring a little more calm to investors. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was above expectations for the services sector in September, in addition to accelerating compared to August.

As a result, the US stock exchanges gained space to recover from the lows of the previous trading session. The Dow Jones appreciated 0.92%, the S&P 500 rose 1.05% and the Nasdaq, which had been the main one penalized by the high interest rates in the futures market, as it concentrates shares of technology companies, advanced 1.25% .

In Brazil: industrial production falls above expectations in August

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), industrial production in August fell by 0.7% month-on-month and fell more than expected by market analysts, who projected a 0.4% drop. It was the third consecutive fall in the indicator, which generated an accumulated decline of 2.3% in the period.

With a calmer exterior than the day before, the Ibovespa traded for most of the day on a high, but lost strength at the end of the trading session. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange rose 0.06% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 110,457 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar appreciated by 0.71% and went from R$5.447 to R$5.485.