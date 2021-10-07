Arthur Morgan Discovery Shocks Players

Arthur Morgan, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, is among the most animated characters in gaming history. When the Rockstar title was released, there was no lack of comments about the “excess” of realism in the character’s behavior, which took good seconds to even open drawers (after all, everything needs to be super detailed).

Surprisingly, a few more little trivia continue to be discovered by Red Dead Redemption 2 players. Reddit, user TacticalHog posted an image proving that Arthur Morgan’s eyes reflect what he is looking at.

We already knew that the game’s protagonist reacted to the lighting through his eyelids, but seeing the scenario reflected slightly in Arthur Morgan’s eyes conveys an even more realistic idea. Obviously, there’s no way to notice this as we’re playing focused on the story, simply. Anyway, it’s something impressive.

For more on Red Dead Redemption 2, check out The Enemy’s review. The text reads: “Many games will try to replicate what Red Dead Redemption 2 did. They’ll try to match the size of their script, or they’ll look for a similar amount of actors. They’ll try to diversify their missions, or they’ll try to fill their world with the same number of actors. activities. But I venture to say that none will achieve a similar result.”

