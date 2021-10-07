Aston Villa has already won Champions; know history

The pivot of the controversy between presenter Neto and defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa, the England team, has become a topic among fans since the disagreement between the two, which occurred yesterday.

That’s because the European club was mocked and called “Portuguesa Santista who speaks English” by the former player, who criticized the athlete’s summons to the Brazilian team to the detriment of Danilo, from Palmeiras, and Willian Arão, from Flamengo.

But, after all, how big is Aston Villa on the world football scene? O UOL Sport helps to resolve this doubt.

traditional club

Founded in November 1874 in the city of Birmingham, central Great Britain, Aston Villa is one of the oldest on the continent and was part of the group that organized the Football League, the first football league in the world.

The team is also considered one of the founders of the Premier League [atual formato do Campeonato Inglês], in the early 90’s. The team plays at Villa Park, a stadium built in 1897 that today houses 42 thousand people.

View of Villa Park in an Aston Villa game in the Premier League Image: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Champions in the title room

Regarding titles, the big highlight is winning a Champions League edition over Bayern Munich.

The glory came in season 81/82, shortly after the club won its 7th – and for now the last – English Championship.

There are also, in Aston Villa’s curriculum, seven FA Cup conquests and another five in the English League Cup.

Past and present stars

Football stars such as Peter Schmeichel (ex-goalkeeper) and James Milner (now at Liverpool) played for the Birmingham team.

In addition to Douglas Luiz, some highlights of the current squad are Ashley Young (back and forward), Emiliano Martínez (goalkeeper) and Danny Ings (striker).