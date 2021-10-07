At the police station, in addition to taking a selfie, Monique ate pizza and Jairinho made a joke

Rio de Janeiro – Nine days after the death of 4-year-old Henry Borel, the boy’s mother, teacher Monique Medeiros, and then stepfather, former councilor and doctor Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, Jairinho, spent more than 12 hours at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca).

They were very comfortable talking about the little one, who died on March 8th. At the time, they ordered pizza and even joked. This was revealed by the person responsible for investigating the case, delegate Edson Henrique Damasceno, who testifies in this (6/10), at the 2nd Jury Court, at the first hearing on the case.

“Monique was very comfortable. She and Jairinho ate pizza at the police station. Jairo made jokes, like ‘my wife is in the room with three men,’” reported Damasceno. Still in the unit, Monique also took a selfie and posted it on social networks.

This Wednesday (6/10), in the dock, the mother took care of the look for the session: she braided her hair and used lipstick, but abandoned her long nails.

Jairinho asked to be accompanied by videoconference at Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison, in Complexo de Gericinó. The former politician responds to two other cases of violence against the daughters of ex-wives.

The couple was denounced for torture and triple qualified homicide with the use of torture by the Public Ministry. For the promoter Fábio Vieira, there was “sadism” on the part of Jairinho and “financial interest” on the part of Monique.

Discussion

Prosecutor Fábio Oliveira and Monique’s lawyer, Thiago Minagé, were the protagonists in a quarrel. “I won’t accept frills”, protested Minagé, complaining about the prosecutor’s phrases as if Monique and Jairinho wanted to “play hot cloths”.

At another moment, judge Elizabeth Machado Louro was emphatic: “This is not the CPI,” said the magistrate when addressing Minagé. And he added: “This is not going to turn into a circus,” he warned.