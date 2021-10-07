Atlético-GO vs Athletico-PR: lineups, where to watch live and guesses about the Brasileirão game

in this Wednesday (6) O live football displays the duel between Atlético Goianiense and Athletico Paranaense in a match valid by 24th round of the Brasileirão. Thus, the starting stage will be the Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia. Finally, the confrontation starts at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Read more: See where to watch Brasileirão football matches live

Live football: Atlético-GO with an eye on the South American vacancies

For conversation starters; Dragão arrives for this duel after an important victory in the previous round of Brasileirão. Thus, Atlético Goianiense surprised and surpassed Fortaleza’s team, scoring 3-0 in the middle of Ceará’s capital. In addition, the red black commanded by Eduardo Barroca tries hard. Thus, the Dragon tries to stay close to the zone that guarantees places in Conmebol tournaments next season. Finally, Atlético Goianiense occupies the 10th position in the table, with a current total of 30 points.

Probable lineup: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Wanderson, Éder and Nathaniel; Baralhas, Matheus Barbosa and João Paulo; Janderson, Zé Roberto and André Luis. Technician: Edward Baroque

Brasileirão live: Athletico-PR has a good time

On the other hand; Hurricane continues in its fight for the Copa Sudamericana title; where he reaches the final against RB Bragantino. In addition, the team still disputes the Copa do Brasil and has news in the squad: coach Alberto Valentim arrives to command the team from Paraná in this final stretch of the season for the Brasileirão.

likely lineup: Saints; Marcinho, Thiago Heleno, Zé Ivaldo and Abner Vinicius; Nicolas, Richard, Christian, Nikão and Terans; and Bissoli. Technician: Alberto Valentine

Broadcast – Where to watch Atlético-GO vs Athletico-PR live

Thus, the live exhibition of football this Wednesday (06/10) with the duel between Atlético Goianiense and Athletico Paranaense will be on Furacão Live TV.

Hunch – Atlético-GO vs. Athletico-PR

Finally, the guess of this duel on the 24th round of Brasileirão is equal on the scoreboard. Thus, the namesakes duel in Brasileirão separates a point for Atlético Goianiense. In addition, it also guarantees Athletico Paranaense a point.

Probabilities: Atlético-GO-30%; Tie – 40%; Athletico-PR – 30%

Technical sheet – Atlético-GO x Athletico-PR

Phase/Tournament: 24th round – Brasileirão

Date: 10/06/2021

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Antônio Accioly Stadium; Goiania / GO

Arbitration: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães / RJ

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha and Daniel from Espírito Santo Parro / RJ

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda / RJ

Where to watch: Hurricane Live TV

See where to watch all football matches in Brasileirão live