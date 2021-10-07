Atlético scores at the end, but stays in a tie with the lantern Chapecoense, at Arena Condá – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético



On a rainy night in Chapecó, Atlético didn’t play well and drew 2-2 with the torch Chapecoense, this Wednesday, at Arena Condá, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the field heavy and many puddles of water, Galo came to open the scoreboard, took the turn in the final stage, but managed to pull the tie in the final minutes.

The result repeats what was recorded in the first round, when Rooster tied with Chape, in Mineirão. However, the score was 1 to 1. Atlético came out ahead, but suffered equality.

In this way, Atlético, which fights for the Brazilian title, failed to win the lantern and was virtually relegated to Serie B.

With the result, Atlético remained with 49 points and can now see the difference between Palmeiras and Flamengo, the main competitors for the Brazilian title, fall. The red-black team is currently on the field against Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista, while Verdão plays at 21:30 against América, at Independência.

The lantern Chapecoense remains without a win at home after 12 games at Arena Condá. There are eight defeats and four draws. The team from Santa Catarina is still sunk in the last position, with 12 points, half the score of Santos, the first team out of the relegation zone.

The game

Dylan opened the scoring for Galo in the 18th minute of the first half. Nacho took a corner kick, Chapecoense’s defense played badly and the Colombian left the rest, who dominated quickly and swelled the net.

Former athlete Geuvânio tied for Chape ten minutes later with the help of the VAR. After a cross, the forward swerved and Everson stretched out in the corner. But the goalkeeper alvinegro took the ball after it had crossed the line. The video referee analyzed the move and confirmed the goal.

Interestingly, right after the move, the referee ordered the game to continue and Atlético set up the counterattack. Nacho received a free kick and hit the goalkeeper’s exit. However, what would have been Galo’s second goal was canceled by the Argentine midfielder. Then, the Santa Catarina team’s tie was confirmed by the VAR.

Galo came back badly for the final stage and took the turn. Rodriguinho kicked from the edge of the area and the ball exploded in Nathan Silva’s hand, who opened his arm too wide to try to block the submission. The referee had no doubts and scored a penalty. Striker Mike dislodged Everson and flipped Chape.

After taking the goal, Atlético woke up and started to press. Dodô almost equalized, but goalkeeper Keiller made a great save. Galo’s tie came in the 37th minute. Caleb, who had just entered the match, hit a nice cross on the head of Sasha, who tested in the corner.

In the final minutes, the game was open and both teams had chances to score the winning goal. But both Atlético and Chape wasted the opportunities created and the duel ended in a draw.

Now, Atlético will have two straight games at home to try to rehabilitate. Next Saturday (9), at 4:30 pm, Rooster receives Ceará, at Mineirão, for the 25th round of Brasileirão. Chapecoense returns to the field on Sunday (10), at 11 am, to face Internacional, at the Beira-Rio stadium.

CHAPECOENSE 2 x 2 ATHLETIC

CHAPECOENSE

Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Jordan, Ignacio and Busanello; Renê Junior (Ronei), Moisés Ribeiro (Lima), Denner (Alan Santos) and Geuvânio (Rodrigo Silva); Bruno Silva (Anselmo Ramon) and Mike. Technician: Painted

ATHLETIC

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello (Sasha) and Dodô (Caleb); Allan, Jair (Tchê Tchê), Dylan Borrero (Nathan) and Nacho Fernández; Keno (Hyoran) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

DATE: October 6, 2021

TIME: 19h

STADIUM: Arena Condá

CITY: Chapecó

GOLS: Dylan (18’/1st), Geuvânio (28’/1st), Mike (23’/2nd), Sasha (37’/2nd)

YELLOW CARD: Renê Júnior (Chapecoense); Nathan Silva (Athletic)

ARBITRATION: André Luiz de Freitas Castro, assisted by Cristhian Passos Sorence and Hugo Sávio Xavier Correa, all from Goiás

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)