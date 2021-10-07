Attorneys and prosecutors react to Gilmar’s PEC: “Very serious attack on MP”

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Members of the Public Ministry are reacting to Gilmar’s PEC, which is on today’s agenda in the Chamber’s plenary. The subject is one of the most talked about on Twitter by prosecutors and attorneys.

“When I see some legal professionals defending things like PEC 5/21, I remember what Minister Luís Roberto Barroso wrote some time ago: ‘We are not late by chance. We are late because the delay is well defended’.”

“The PEC is the officialization of the constitutional purpose of the Public Ministry. It is concretely opening up the possibility of the MP suffering political interference. Direct threat to the guardian of fundamental rights. Society and public opinion cannot remain inert in the face of this absurdity.”

“A veritable dismantling of the Brazilian Public Ministry is being set up through PEC 5/21. To get an idea, [a proposta] ends the parity between CNMP and CNJ, increasing, in the first, the number of advisers appointed by Congress, including the general inspector.”

“PEC 5/21 is not just a matter for the MP, it is not a corporate discussion. It is much more serious than this, because it affects the idea of ​​an independent action by the MP, which is going to be, finally, framed and contained. Lose the Brazilian MP? Certainly, but the real question seems to be: what does Brazilian society gain? Will it be more protected? From who?”

“Very serious attack on the Public Ministry. After tearing apart the Administrative Misconduct Act, Congress accelerates to weaken the MP in a scathing way. Disrespect for international anti-corruption treaties and conventions matters little to congressmen.”