Babylon’s Fall received major graphical improvements • Eurogamer.pt

PlatinumGames presented a sample of the graphical improvements implemented in Babylon’s Fall.

Among the biggest criticisms presented by gamers after the first beta fell on the visuals and especially the lack of sharpness in image quality. The Japanese company reacted and said it miscarried its desire to maintain an oil-inspired visual style with the needs of a fast-paced action game.

Now, before the arrival of the third beta, the company has shown the improvements made to react to player feedback and shows how it has improved the sharpness and overall image quality, without giving up the artistic style.

Along with improvements in gameplay pace and combat system, Babylon’s Fall could become a more appealing game.

With a big thanks to our Sentinels support, the #BabylonsFall team have been working on updating the graphics to improve legibility while retaining the unique oil painting style! pic.twitter.com/s1AbHoLxhZ — BABYLON’S FALL (@BabylonsFall_EN) October 6, 2021