Back of the fans and tributes to Cssio mark the backstage of Corinthians’ victory; see video

Last Wednesday, Corinthians released the behind-the-scenes video of last Tuesday’s victory. At Neo Química Arena, the team beat Bahia 3-1 – see the video below.

The beginning of the publication shows the entrance of the cast to the field to warm up and the reception of the fans. It was the first game with an audience at Casa do Povo in over a year and a half. Just over 10,000 Corinthians fans attended the match.

Tributes to Cassio

In the sequence, the highlight was the goalkeeper Cássio receiving the homage from the board for the 550 games played by the club. The entire cast gathered to applaud the moment and take a picture with the giant.

“Must be missing a wall, but there’s another one,” joked President Duílio. The archer was given a shirt with the number 550 and a commemorative plaque.

“Very happy to be with Fiel again, friends and family too. Thanks to Fiel, I particularly. I have butterflies in my stomach when I go in to warm up. About the brand, God has blessed me. I thank everyone. You’re not enough. In this brand alone. It’s hard to say names, there are so many people who helped me. I remember very well my first game here and today I’m the sixth player who wore the sacred mantle the most,” commented Cássio.

Last Incentive

In the warm-up room, physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira exchanged a few words with the athletes. As usual, the professional passed his last incentive before the confrontation started.

“It won’t fall from the sky. You already know what’s coming everywhere. Imposition, trust, crush the guys. We’re playing indoors, the fans came, they’ll help, but it’s up to us. You’re the ones who’ll solve it. Believing until the end in victory, that it will come,” said Flávio.

Right after the warm-up, in the final moments of the players in the dressing room, said Sylvinho. The coach formed a circle and extolled the strength of the group as a fundamental element for the team’s success.

“Gentlemen, it’s the strength of the group. Don’t miss a minute of the game, of what we have to do. Confidence doesn’t let go, you don’t play and you don’t play. The strength of the group is in defending to attack, in giving a pass for the companion. You are the force, reproduce in the field”, asked the commander.

On the field, Timon lost. The video shows the moment of Bahia’s penalty goal, which opened the scoring, and the reaction of the fans. Even with the opponent’s goal, the stands did not stop supporting.

Then, Róger Guedes scored, also with a penalty, and left everything the same again. The second and third goals, both in the final stage, were scored by Cantillo and Jô, respectively.

celebration

“Congratulations to everyone, it’s great to live with our fans again, another glow, another situation, another atmosphere. Beautiful. And it’s your job, congratulations to the group. Enjoy this great victory in our stadium,” said Sylvinho, after the final whistle.

Jô’s goal isolated the attacker in the Neo Química Arena’s historic artillery. With 28 goals, Terrão’s son overtook Ángel Romero, who had 27. The number 77 celebrated the feat and thanked his teammates. Right after the player’s speech, Fagner joined the conversation and joked about the offside move.

“Very great joy, happy. In front of the fans, which we missed so much, the atmosphere is different, the pace of the game is different. It’s wonderful, I thank God and my teammates. The group deserves it,” said Jô

“Of course not (I was offside). He came from behind, followed. He calculated the submission. In fact, I was the one who hit the wing and took the full-back to the back to give position,” added Fagner.

Giuliano also commented on the victory. The midfielder praised the return of the fans and projected an improvement in Corinthians’ performance at home.

“I’m very happy, because we won at home in our first game with the fans. The feeling was different, they supported us, that makes the difference. I’m sure we’ll be stronger at home. It was a great game, we controlled Bahia in all situations. We had game volume, scored and won. Ten games without losing, important numbers”, highlighted the shirt 11.

The last to speak was Cantillo. The Colombian hit the net for the first time as a player for Timão. The goal comes after his third game back to SYLVINHO’s starting lineup.

“Very happy for the first goal with this shirt, we know everything it represents. Even more so with the public that has returned. We know the importance of our fans, the support they give us, and they have shown today,” concluded Cantillo.

Watch Corinthians’ behind-the-scenes video

