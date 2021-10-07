Bagnaia says he knows where he lost missing points: “Errors and problems”

Francesco Bagnaia will try to stop Quartararo from winning the title in Misano (Photo: Ducati)

Francesco Bagnaia assessed that mistakes and problems cost him the points he lacks to dispute the title with Fabio Quartararo in better conditions. 52 points behind, the Italian from Torino sees his rival go to Misano already with the first chance of winning the cup, but firm in the purpose of continuing to fight.

Third place in the GP of the Americas, behind Quartararo, the Ducati driver lost four more points in relation to his rival in the fight for the title, but he tries not to be put down, as he understands that the Frenchman was faster and that Marc Márquez was untouchable in the way to victory in Austin.

Francesco Bagnaia acknowledged that rivals were stronger in Austin (Photo: Yamaha)

“I don’t want to shake my morale. You have to be happy when you’ve given everything,” said Bagnaia. “This was my potential today, the others were better. Márquez was untouchable and Quartararo was very fast”, he acknowledged.

With three stages to go in the season, Bagnaia has little chance of being able to stop Fabio’s conquest, but he still doesn’t want to throw in the towel.

“I certainly won’t give up, but Fabio did a great job this year: he was the fastest in the first part of the season and the most consistent”, he pointed out. “I know very well where I lost the points I’m missing, because of my mistakes and problems, and it wasn’t today. But I was more competitive in the last races”, he declared.

Also, the partner of Jack Miller promised not to do anything crazy and cited the example of MotoE, which ended in controversy, as Dominique Aegerter was punished for causing a fall of Jordi Torres, which culminated in the title of the Spaniard.

“I’m here to try to close the gap, even though I know it’s almost impossible. From this point of view, I think I’m calmer than Fabio, who has to think about the championship. I just need to be more competitive”, he pondered. “I certainly won’t take risks like [Dominique] Aegerter raced in MotoE with [Jordi] Torres, also because I’m not seven points behind him, but more than 50”, he stressed.

THE MotoGP returns to the tracks on the 24th of October for the GP of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna, in Misano. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

