Ballerina Thais Carla celebrates condemnation of comedian for fat phobia

On her social networks, dancer encouraged her followers to fight for their rights; comedian would have ridiculed her image on video

Comedian must pay an indemnity of R$5,000 to the dancer



The dancer Thais Carla used social media to commemorate the conviction of a comedian in a lawsuit for fatphobia. on your profile on Instagram, the dancer did not reveal the man’s name, but stated that he ridiculed her, with several prejudiced and fat-phobic phrases, and misused her image. The comedian must pay an indemnity of BRL 5 thousand. On the networks, Thais Carla also said it was the first time a judge had upheld the conviction “by violating fat phobia in the foreground”, which she says is a gain for fat people. Finally, the dancer sent a message to her followers, asking them to fight for their rights. “I hope this action serves to inspire many other people. No one can freely offend us and think it’s ‘okay’. I did this not just for myself, but for all fat people who suffer seizures. We don’t deserve to live this silently”, said Thais Carla in the publication.