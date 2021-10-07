Banco Inter announces corporate reorganization, with listing of shares in the US; shares will no longer be traded on B3

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Banco Inter (BIDI11) announced this Thursday (7), through a material fact, the details of its corporate reorganization, which will result in the migration of its shareholder base to Inter Platform Inc., with the listing of its shares in the United States and on the Brazilian stock exchange B3, via BDRs.

With the implementation of the corporate reorganization, Inter Platform’s class A shares will be listed on a US stock exchange; BDRs backed by Inter Platform shares will be traded on B3 and Inter will no longer have its shares and units traded on the Brazilian stock exchange.

According to the statement, the reorganization will take place through the merger of all Inter shares by its direct parent company, Inter Holding Financeira SA. This process will be carried out with the attribution of redeemable shares issued by the holding to the current shareholders of Inter.

After that, the merger will be resolved at an Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) and, if approved, the holding company will redeem the redeemable shares upon payment to Inter’s shareholders in class A shares (BDRs) of Inter Platform, or an amount in reais corresponding to the economic value of shares.

Inter Platform will have class A shares, which will grant the right to one vote per share, and class B shares, held by the bank’s controllers. While class A will be traded freely on Nasdaq, class B will not be traded on any market, and may be converted into class A if it is in the interest of the controllers.

According to the company, each holder of Inter’s common share and preferred share, including the holders of units, will maintain the same proportional interest in the share capital of Inter Platform that it held in Inter immediately before the conclusion of the corporate reorganization, except for the effects of payment of the “Cash-Out Option” and exercise of the Withdrawal Right.

According to the bank, the replacement ratio of Inter shares by the holding’s redeemable preferred shares and redeemable shares by BDRs backed by Class A or cash, depending on the option each shareholder chooses, will be disclosed by Inter and “will assure Inter shareholders the same proportional participation that they currently hold in Inter’s share capital”.

The company also informs that it will maintain its registration as a publicly-held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in category A, for a period of at least 12 months.

