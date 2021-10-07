Banco Inter is highlighted after announcing advance in US IPO; Ibovespa goes up By Investing.com







By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – This morning, at 10:35 am, the trade rose slightly by 0.35%, at 110,944 points, with Banco Inter (SA:), Yduqs (SA:) and PetroRio (SA:) leading the hikes. At the other end, Rumo (SA:), Cosan (SA:) and Rede D’or stand out among the falls.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Inter – Banco Inter hired Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, JP Morgan and Itaú BBA as financial advisors in the scope of the corporate reorganization of Inter with a view to migrating its shareholding base to Inter Platform, Inc., a company incorporated in accordance with the law Cayman jurisdiction, which will result in the listing of its shares in the United States and the trading of BDRs backed by shares issued by Inter Platform on B3 (SA:). Shares soar 8.35%, at R$ 45.02.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer announces financing of more than US$500 million by BNDES for the export of 24 E175 commercial jets to the skywest Airlines (NASDAQ:), from the USA. Delivery takes place from last August to April 2022. The shares rise 1.24%, to R$ 23.67.

Voucher (SA:) – The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) determined that Vale will have to return the more than R$ 500 million it has received since 2015 for the Risoleta Neves hydroelectric plant, in the region of Mariana (MG), which has not delivered energy for six years. Assets appreciate 1.83%, at R$78.47.

Modal Bank (SA:) – Banco Modal confirmed the acquisition of 100% of the capital of LiveOn Meios de Pagamentos, a benchmark in the Banking as a Service (BaaS) market in Brazil. The shares shoot 2,055, at R$ 15.41.

Raizen (SA:) – Raízen signed a contract to form a joint venture with the Gera Group, which operates in the energy sector in Brazil. For the formation of the new company, Raízen Energia will invest approximately R$ 212 million for stakes in companies of the Gera Group, in addition to making a primary contribution in the total amount of R$ 106 million for the development of new businesses. The shares advance 1.43%, to R$ 7.09.

American (SA:) – The court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) denied a request presented by one of the advisors for a new analysis of the operation of purchase of Hortifruti by Americanas. With this, the approval of the operation was maintained, without restrictions, which had been given by the General Superintendence of Cade on September 17th. The papers fall 0.83%, to R$ 32.45.

BR Properties (SA:) – The commercial real estate company for income BR Properties is close to making its debut in the real estate investment fund market, with a portfolio of around R$ 530 million of its own properties. Assets advance 0.26%, to R$7.81.

Raia Drogasil (SA:) – RaiaDrogasil believes there is room to open 240 stores a year over the next four or five years, said the retailer’s president, Marcilio Pousada, during a live at Valor Econômico. If that happens, the group should reach around 3,500 pharmacies by the end of 2025. Shares go up 1.06, to R$22.80.

CVC (SA:) – CVC reported that due to the “ransomware” attack suffered in its technology environment on October 2, some of its systems remain down, adversely affecting its operations. The papers advance 0.43%, to R$ 20.89.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras issued a statement stating that there is still no decision on the winning proposal for the divestment of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin. Assets rise 0.45%, to R$ 28.77.