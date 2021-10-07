Barcelona has a deficit almost the size of Cruzeiro’s worst year; see and compare

The serious financial crisis crossed by the Barcelona gained contours of drama this Wednesday (06). In a press conference, Ferran Reverter, CEO of the club, presented the reports of the complete financial audit carried out by the company Deloite, which shows the Catalan giant living in a ‘technical bankruptcy situation’.

With a debt of 1.35 billion euros (R$ 8.5 billion), the new administration presented the figures for the recent operation of Barça, which registered a deficit of 51 million euros (about R$ 324.1 million) only last season.

The value, in comparison, approaches the worst moment crossed by the cruise.

In an attempt to reverse a devastating financial crisis scenario, the Belo Horizonte team had a negative result of around BRL 394.1 million in the balance sheet for fiscal year 2019, according to the company’s analysis. Moore Stephens Consulting News Independent Auditors, who pointed to the situation as ‘significant uncertainty’ as to ‘the ability to continue as a going concern’.

The Barcelona board, which is again chaired by Joan Laporta, intended to announce the numbers to fans in March, but had to delay planning until the beginning of October, according to Ferran Reverter, due to the difficulty in finding all the documentation of movements carried out by the club in recent years.

“In March, we found ourselves with negative equity. If it were a corporation, it would be an accounting bankruptcy that would entail dissolution”.

According to data presented by the CEO of Barcelona, ​​the club’s debt increased by 514 million euros (R$ 3.2 billion) between June 2018 and March 2021.

The dramatic scenario still includes a 61% increase in costs with the cast’s payroll (the main factor that prevented Lionel Messi’s contract renewal), which reached 835 million euros (BRL 5.3 billion in the current season) ), 108% above recurring revenue, in addition to the 56% increase in administrative expenses between 2016/17 and 2019/20 and costs with financial institutions, which grew 600%.

“The club took out several loans from banks. The problem is that there was a lack of planning for everything, even to pay the hirings. We did it without knowing if we would be able to pay. Coutinho’s transfer cost 16 million euros more due to financial costs”, said Reverter, pointing out that Barcelona “has not been able to generate positive operating flow during the accumulated of these three years and, therefore, everything could only be paid with the increase. debt with third parties”.