Basic basket is high in 11 capitals, says Dieese

The cost of the basic food basket increased in September compared to August in 11 of the 17 capitals surveyed by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). According to the survey released today (6), the biggest increases were in Brasília (3.88%), Campo Grande (3.53%), São Paulo (3.53%) and Belo Horizonte (3.49%).

Compared to September 2020, the price of a set of staple foods rose in all cities surveyed. The increase in values ​​reaches 38.56% in Brasília, 28% in Campo Grande, 21.62% in Porto Alegre, and 19.54% in São Paulo.

The capital of São Paulo has the most expensive food basket in the country, costing R$673.45. In Porto Alegre, the set of foods was R$ 672.39, and in Florianópolis, R$ 662.85. The cheapest baskets are in the Northeast Region: Aracaju (R$ 454.03), João Pessoa (R$ 476.63) and Salvador (R$ 478.86).

In João Pessoa, the cost of the set of food products fell by 2.91% and, in Natal, by 2.9%, reaching R$493.29.

Among the items that pulled the highs, there is sugar, which had a price increase in September, in all capitals, with the biggest increases were in Belo Horizonte (11.96%), Vitória (11%), Brasília ( 9.58%) and Goiânia (9.15%). According to Dieese, the lack of rain affected the production of sugar cane, reducing the offer of the product.

Coffee rose in 16 of the 17 cities surveyed, with the highest price increases in Goiânia (15.69%), Campo Grande (14.79%), Brasília (10.03%) and Natal (9%). The price of the product has increased due to the high dollar, favoring exports, and the unfavorable weather, with the frost in July.

Soy oil rose in 15 capitals in September compared to August. The biggest increase was registered in Campo Grande (3.4%). According to Dieese, the increase is related to growth in exports, especially to China, due to problems with the flow of production from the United States.