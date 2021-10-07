Battlefield 2042: Check out graphical comparison between PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

PS5 and Xbox Series X run in dynamic 4K at 60 fps; Series S delivers dynamic 1440p at the same frame rate

Yesterday (6) we published here on Adrenaline a comparison made by the channel ElBit Analyst of the versions of Battlefield 2042 for the consoles of Sony, now it’s time to bring the latest comparison made between the new generation versions that includes PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the version developed for PRAÇA, using a video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with the graphics settings of the game on Ultra.

Remembering that the images were taken from the Beta version of the game that has been available since yesterday (6) for players who made the digital pre-sale of the game and subscribers of the EA Play, including who owns Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this testing period, starting tomorrow, will be available to be played by any user, by simply downloading the game, which can already be done on all platforms. Check out the video with the tests performed below.

The test identified that the versions of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are using 4K dynamic resolution, with the version of PS5 offering an average resolution slightly higher than the Series X, at the Xbox Series S the resolution found is 1440p dynamic and the three consoles are running the game at 60 fps, with drop in frame rate found in all versions, having a little more in the version for PS5.

The version for PRAÇA in the equipment used got better results on draw distance and textures, with the versions for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 getting practically tied right behind, the Xbox Series S it ends up with a lower quality but delivers a great result too, it was noted by the analyst that there is less foliage in the edition of Series S in addition to identifying that on the consoles of the Microsoft the arrangement of foliage and terrain is different from other platforms.



PC edition is not featuring Ray Tracing, but being a beta this can be implemented in the final version of the game, finally it was noticed that the reflections in the PS5 and in the PRAÇA have some display issues, causing the Xbox Series present a better result than the platform of Sony.

We’ve already tested the version for PRAÇA of the new Battlefield 2042 with our illustrious Diego Kerber, you can check it out by clicking here.

What did you think of this comparison made? Are you participating in the beta? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Battlefield 2042 Beta – Dream PC (and Cheap) trying to run!

Let’s experience how the game is in this beta stage!



